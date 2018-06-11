APNewsBreak: US launches bid to find citizenship cheaters

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, L. Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, sits during an interview in Los Angeles. The U.S. government agency that oversees immigrants' applications to become citizens is starting an office tasked with stripping naturalized Americans of their citizenship if they cheated to get it. Cissna said in an interview Friday, June 8, 2018, that his agency is hiring several dozen lawyers and officers to review the cases of immigrants who were ordered deported and are suspected of using fake identities to later get green cards and naturalize. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo