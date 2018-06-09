Chef accused of poisoning neighbor's giant maple tree that blocked his solar panels

Bar Salumi, nestled in Brooklyn's hipster-industrial Gowanus neighborhood, is one of those restaurants that's all about sustainability and local sourcing.
One of its owners, celebrity chef Adam Harvey, just went to court, though, after being accused of using his green thumb to poison his 77-year-old neighbor's giant silver maple tree, the New York Post reports.
Why?
Because the 60-year-old tree blocks his home's solar panels. He was arrested on Thursday, the newspaper reported. But it wasn't his first alleged attempt against the seven-story tree.
In April, according to the New York Daily News, Harvey hired a team of arborists to cut major limbs from the tree without the neighbor's permission, and the judge in the poisoning case said Friday at a hearing that additional charges connecting the two incidents could be on the way.
Harvey has been charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass stemming from the alleged April 30 attempted tree murder, which neighbors caught on cell phone cameras.
The man the neighbors say is Harvey can be seen in the video mixing herbicide chemicals later found in 11 holes that had been drilled in the tree's trunk.
Harvey and his wife have yet to move into their $1.5 million dollar home in the Windsor Terrace neighborhood because they've been renovating since buying the home last summer, the Daily News previously reported.
Harvey released a statement through his lawyer, J. Bruce Maffeo. It read: "Recent events caused unnecessary grief to my neighbors and family. My goal is to reach a quick resolution and to be a thoughtful and considerate neighbor moving forward."
The maple, however, is clinging to life, Eater NY reported. More than half of its leaves have fallen off.
Judge Joseph McCormack issued an order of protection against Harvey in the case, The Associated Press reported.
Harvey competed on season 12 of "Top Chef," which ran in 2014 on Bravo. He finished in seventh place.
