The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. The department says there was one serious injury. New York City Fire Department
The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. The department says there was one serious injury. New York City Fire Department

National

1 critically injured in fire at Trump Tower in New York

The Associated Press

April 07, 2018 04:50 PM

NEW YORK

Officials say one person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the fire broke out after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment on the 50th floor of the midtown skyscraper.

Nigro says the person who lived in the apartment is hospitalized in critical condition.

He says four firefighters suffered less serious injuries.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the fire was out and said it was "Very confined (well built building)."

Trump's business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Nigro says no member of the Trump family was at the building on Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 90

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 95

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 131

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 108

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 240

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 31

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video