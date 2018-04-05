Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend become enraged she'd invited a male visitor into their home. Charging documents say 41-year-old Jerrod Baum killed both and tossed the bodies down an abandoned Utah mine shaft. Amanda Hunt via AP)