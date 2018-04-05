Man vanished with parents’ guns. He left a chilling ‘manifesto’ of death threats, San Jose police say

Northern California police are on the hunt for a man suspected of burglarizing his parents’ home Wednesday night, before disappearing and leaving behind an alarming 20-page manifesto.
In the lengthy note, Dustin Hamilton, 44, threatened to “kill people in the city of San Francisco and any law enforcement,” according to the San Jose Police Department. Hamilton’s parents found the manifesto in a binder on their kitchen table, NBC reports. The San Jose Mercury News described the note as “erratic” and “meandering.”
The suspect is still at large, police said, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police described Hamilton as 6 feet tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees Hamilton is encouraged to call 911.
Hamilton’s parents had just returned from a vacation when they found their home burglarized around 10 p.m. on April 4, the Mercury News reports. A shotgun and a .357 Magnum revolver were both missing from their home, and police said they suspect Hamilton — the residents’ estranged son — had taken them.
Hamilton said in the manifesto that he hates San Francisco police, NBC reports. He has been known to hang around Bryant and Delancy streets in the city’s downtown. Though Hamilton is a diagnosed schizophrenic, he is currently off his medicine.
Police also described Hamilton as a transient.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dustin Hamilton, age 44, who has a warrant for his arrest, call 911 or contact Detective Emilio Perez and Detective Matt Brackett at 408-277-4161. pic.twitter.com/OuuFDmR6Ji— San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) April 5, 2018
Police in San Jose have a warrant out for Hamilton’s arrest on burglary, threat and firearm charges following the suspected burglary that was discovered Wednesday. Hamilton has two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest in San Francisco as well — one for assault and another for vandalism, police said.
The San Jose Police Department said it’s coordinating with the San Francisco authorities to track down Hamilton.
