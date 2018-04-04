Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday, March 31. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police. Aurora Police Department
National

Bystanders drag driver from blazing car crash, as seen in this police video

By Don Sweeney

April 04, 2018 01:33 PM

A suspected drunken driver crashed his car shortly after midnight Saturday morning in Aurora, Ill., police say. It’s what happened next that stunned officers.

With the 34-year-old driver from nearby Warrenville slumped behind the wheel, the crashed car burst into flames, Aurora police wrote on Facebook. That’s when Jose Martinez, 57, who lives across the street, dashed over to drag the driver, whom police did not identify, from the blazing car.

Dashcam video from arriving police cars capture the scene as Martinez pulls the man out the passenger side door. Then Devin Johnson, 29, also of Aurora, drags the man farther away to safety as police check to make sure no one’s left inside.

“To say Jose’s actions were heroic and brave are an understatement,” Aurora police wrote on Facebook. “Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm’s way. Outstanding job, gentlemen,”

The driver suffered burns and other injuries in the crash. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but his injuries were not life-threatening, police wrote.

The police video posted to Facebook on Wednesday has been viewed more than 32,000 times and shared 500 times.

Citizen Pulls Man From Burning Car

Posted by Aurora Police Department on Wednesday, April 4, 2018

