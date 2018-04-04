Suit: Mississippi flag's rebel symbol 'racially demeaning'

This June 23, 2015 file photo, shows the state flag of Mississippi at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, April 4, 2018, says the Mississippi flag is "racially demeaning and hostile" because it contains the Confederate battle emblem. Several Mississippi cities and counties, and all eight public universities, have stopped flying the flag in recent years amid criticism that the Confederate emblem is a racist reminder of slavery and segregation. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo