This is the kind of disrespect for teachers that parents teach their kids, Bastrop (Texas) ISD teacher Julie Marburger said in a recent Facebook post that has gone viral.
This is the kind of disrespect for teachers that parents teach their kids, Bastrop (Texas) ISD teacher Julie Marburger said in a recent Facebook post that has gone viral. Julie Marburger Courtesy
This is the kind of disrespect for teachers that parents teach their kids, Bastrop (Texas) ISD teacher Julie Marburger said in a recent Facebook post that has gone viral. Julie Marburger Courtesy

National

This teacher’s passion ‘has been wrung completely out.’ Not by pay — but by parents

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

April 04, 2018 12:40 PM

Julie Marburger was at wit’s end by the time grades were due for report cards.

Though it is just her second year teaching, she says knew what was coming next.

“I’m probably going to spend my entire next week fielding calls and emails from irate parents, wanting to know why I failed their kid,” Marburger, a sixth-grade teacher at Cedar Creek Intermediate School, wrote in a Facebook post.

In the post she said that nearly half her students were failing as a result of assignments that were simply not turned in, and when she reaches out to parents in weekly progress reports, she gets no feedback. Only when the failing grades are put down on record do the angry parents come out of the woodwork, she says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Then there are parents who undermine her authority when she tries to hold her students accountable. Then there is the deteriorating behavior in the classroom, and the damaged and destroyed property, often her own, since she says she has “NO classroom budget.”

I left work early today after an incident with a parent left me unable emotionally to continue for the day. I have...

Posted by Julie Marburger on Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Then, ultimately, there are the calls from her administrators, wondering “why I let so many fail without giving them support.”

It’s why she says she’ll be leaving the profession at the end of the school year, if she can even make it that long. All those who commented on her post agreed with Marburger.

“This is why I retired when I did,” Alice Ash wrote. “We desperately need parenting courses for young people.”

Her post, which as of Wednesday afternoon had been shared on Facebook nearly 300,000 times, came at a time when Oklahoma teachers have walked out of the classroom and marched on the state Capitol demanding higher pay and more funding for education, and as Kentucky teachers did the same over funding cuts and changes to their pension.

Oklahoma’s teachers were offered a pay increase by the state Legislature, but protests continued in the state with the country’s next-to-worst average teacher salary because the proposed raise was not as much as the teachers had asked for. Kentucky and Texas fell in the middle — ranked 26th and 27th, respectively, in the U.S. — in teacher pay for 2016, according to the National Education Agency.

But Marburger’s account still left some in the comment section wondering whether teacher pay was high enough anywhere in the U.S.

“Teachers should be paid so much better than they are,” Tani DeAdder wrote.

According to WalletHub, only eight states treated teachers worse than Oklahoma. Kentucky treats teachers better than all but 11 states, and Texas ranks 20th on the same list.

Source: WalletHub

But just because the pay is better than in some places doesn’t mean teachers in Texas don’t get frazzled, though, according to Marburger’s post.

“People absolutely HAVE to stop coddling and enabling their children,” she wrote. “It’s a problem that’s going to spread through our society like wildfire. It’s not fair to society, and more importantly, is not fair to the children to teach them this is okay. It will not serve them towards a successful and happy life. Many will say I shouldn’t be posting such things on social media...that I should promote education and be positive. But I don’t care anymore. Any passion for this work I once had has been wrung completely out of me. Maybe I can be the voice of reason. THIS HAS TO STOP.”

More than 200 Manatee teachers gathered at Thursday's Manatee Education Foundation IMPACT grants reception. Richard DymondBradenton Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 90

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 95

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 131

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 108

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 240

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 31

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video