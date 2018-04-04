Mark Henry Benavides, 48, was convicted Tuesday on six counts of continuous trafficking of persons after he exchanged legal services for sex with clients and videotaped the encounters.
National

‘Pimp in a suit’ lawyer traded services for videotaped sex with prostitute defendants

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

April 04, 2018 09:25 AM

Mark Henry Benavides’ victims had at least one thing in common.

Five of the six of them admitted to being prostitutes during his trial, but they all trusted him at a vulnerable point in their lives, when they were charged with crimes as serious as intoxication manslaughter, according to KSAT.

A jury in Wilson County, Texas, found Benavides, 48, guilty Tuesday of exchanging legal services for sex with those six clients, according to The Associated Press. The former San Antonio lawyer faces 25 to 99 years in prison, but his lawyers have asked the jury for probation.

The six former clients testified that he coerced them into having videotaped sexual encounters in exchange for promises to keep them out of jail, get their cases dismissed or mitigate their legal problems in other ways, according to the San Antonio Express-News. He was accused of the crimes in November 2015 and gave up his right to practice law in Texas in December 2016, but his trial didn’t begin until last week.

One juror reportedly fainted when the panel was shown some of the videotaped encounters during the trial.

He taped the sex with his clients in hotel rooms and in jury and witness rooms inside the Bexar County Courthouse, according to the Express-News. The defense requested a change of venue for the trial, 30 miles to the southeast to the Wilson County Courthouse in Floresville, to avoid having it in the same building in which Benavides had sex with his clients, according to the Wilson County News.

Previous reporting from KSAT revealed that he made a call to his brother, telling him to destroy “those [expletive] DVDs” containing the footage of the trysts, while in a police interview room.

The prosecution produced 495 motel receipts that matched many of the dates on 67 of the videos shown in the courtroom, but Benavides’ defense team argued that the sex between counselor and client was consensual, according to WOAI. If Benavides was guilty of anything, it was prostitution, they said.

It all led prosecutor Meredith Chacon to call Benavides “a pimp in a suit” during her closing arguments, the Express-News reported.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the system let each and every one of these girls down,” her co-prosecutor Jay Norton told the jury. “This is the opportunity for the system to say ‘we were wrong.’”

