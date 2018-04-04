National

2 teens charged with murder in fatal shooting in Maryland

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 02:29 AM

ADELPHI, Md.

Police in Maryland say two teenagers have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting.

Prince George's County police said in a news release Tuesday that 19-year-old Freddy Mendez-Cruz and 16-year-old Christian Alvarado are charged with first- and second-degree murder. Alvarado is charged as an adult.

News outlets report patrol officers responded for a report of a shooting on March 22. When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Ruben Garcia-Ramos suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the fatal shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Mendez-Cruz and the victim.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It's unclear if they have lawyers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video