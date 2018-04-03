Who is Mason Ramsey, the yodeling 10-year-old boy in Walmart?

If you’ve been on social media lately, you might have already heard the yodeling.
There’s a video of a young boy singing in a Walmart aisle that has quickly spread throughout social media. The original tweet amassed over 50,000 retweets, 175,000 likes and a monstrous 17.8 million views.
It shows a dapper boy — wearing boots and bow tie — tapping his foot as he belts out Hank Williams Sr.’s “Lovesick Blues.”
And it sure is something else.
But who is he, and where did he come from?
His name is Mason Ramsey, according to The Huffington Post, and he’s a 10-year-old from Golconda, Illinois. The boy was belting out “Lovesick Blues” at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, on March 24 when someone recorded his performance and shared it online.
The rest, as they say, is history — and Mason found himself becoming a viral meme overnight.
But that might prove challenging, as Mason has long been practicing his vocal chops.
He came out on top in the beginner division of the 27th Annual Kentucky Opry Talent Search in January 2015, according to Complex.
Mason performed “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” another song from his favorite artist, Hank Williams Sr.
As noted by The Huffington Post, Mason first got a little taste of internet fame in January 2017 with the help of another video that spread online. In that video, he is sitting in a Walmart shopping cart and singing “Hey Good Lookin’” by — who else? — Hank Williams Sr.
A local radio station took notice of Mason after that 2017 video and had him give another performance of the song.
That time, he showcased his skills with the guitar, too.
There’s a reason Mason keeps on belting out Hank Williams Sr. songs, according to Taste of Country. The 10-year-old heard his granddad playing some of the singer’s music in his family’s garage, he said, and his love for the country star only grew from there.
