AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump administration seeks to close immigration 'loopholes'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials said they're crafting a new legislative package aimed at closing immigration "loopholes" following the president's calls for Republican lawmakers to immediately pass a border bill using the "Nuclear Option if necessary" to muscle it through.
"As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from. A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke. ACT CONGRESS!" President Donald Trump wrote in a series of continual, sometimes-misleading tweets Monday after a weekend in Florida with several immigration hardliners.
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.
"Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES," he wrote. "Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL."
Trump has been seething over immigration since realizing the major spending bill he signed last month barely funds the "big, beautiful" border wall he has promised his supporters. The $1.3 trillion funding package included $1.6 billion in border wall spending, but much of that money can be used only to repair existing segments, not to build new sections.
US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is amenable to a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising the prospect of the Russian president's first Washington visit in more than a decade even as relations between the two powers have eroded.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House was among "a number of potential venues" discussed in Trump's telephone call last month with Putin. The Kremlin said earlier Monday that Trump invited Putin during the call.
Both sides said they hadn't started preparations for such a visit.
If it happens, Putin would be getting the honor of an Oval Office tete-a-tete for the first time since he met President George W. Bush at the White House in 2005. Alarms rang in diplomatic and foreign policy circles over the prospect that Trump might offer Putin that venue without confronting him about Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election or allegations that Russia masterminded the March 4 nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent.
"It would confer a certain normalization of relations and we're certainly not in a normal space," said Alina Polyakova, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution. "Nothing about this is normal."
Asians stocks fall on US-China trade tensions, yen rises
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks fell for a second day Tuesday amid jitters about U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and mounting public scrutiny of technology companies.
Markets in China, Japan, Australia and South Korea all declined while the Japanese yen rose against the dollar as currency traders looked for a safe haven.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent to 3,129.55 points and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.9 percent to 21,199.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.9 percent to 29,828.46.
Investors worry China's decision to raise tariffs on $3 billion of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe raises the risk of a broader conflict that might depress global trade.
The amount of goods affected is a small share of China's $150 billion in annual imports of U.S. goods. But investors see a bigger fight looming over U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of possible higher duties on $50 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.
Sacramento police chief struggles with change after shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn had his first major encounter with officers as a kid who witnessed a murder in a tough part of California's capital city.
His second: as a teenager busted on allegations of assaulting an officer.
"Nobody in my neighborhood thought about being a police officer," Hahn said in an interview last week with The Associated Press.
The unlikely officer is now Sacramento's first African-American police chief, on the job less than a year and at the center of the nation's latest upheaval over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man. Hahn has received both support and criticism from some community members and black leaders, forcing him walk the line between protecting officers and supporting protesters as he contemplates changes to his department.
Demonstrators angry over the March 18 death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark have interrupted City Council meetings, snarled traffic and delayed thousands of fans heading to NBA games.
In a corner of Spain, a struggle to staunch drug smuggling
LA LINEA DE LA CONCEPCION, Spain (AP) — Faces hidden by masks and hoods, a group of 40 men emerge from the darkness of beach-front houses and step into the sand as a state-of-the-art speedboat approaches the shore. They frantically unload dozens of plastic-wrapped burlap bundles, each containing 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of Moroccan hashish.
In little over two minutes, most of the cargo has filled two full-size SUVs. All seats but the drivers' have been removed. The lights are off and the windows have been darkened with black spray.
Then, somebody yells: "Cut it! Cut it!"
As fast as they came, the SUVs speed away and the smugglers find shelter in the narrow streets of the La Atunara fishing neighborhood. The boat vanishes into the night, still holding half of its cargo. When a patrol car arrives seconds later, all that remains is the sound of the waves.
Another night, another chapter in the battle between Spanish authorities and the crime gangs who have turned this neglected town in the shadow of the Rock of Gibraltar into a key European entry point for Moroccan cannabis resin.
Netanyahu criticized, praised for migrant deal decision
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to put on hold a deal to resettle thousands of African migrants in Western nations drew both criticism and praise on Tuesday with critics slamming the prime minister for folding to pressure from hawks in his coalition soon after announcing the plan.
Netanyahu on Monday night suspended the agreement with the United Nations just hours after touting it on national television. He said he was freezing the deal until he could meet with Israeli residents of south Tel Aviv, areas with large migrant populations who feel slighted by the deal.
Netanyahu had announced Monday afternoon that Israel agreed to cancel the planned expulsion of the migrants in the deal, which called for sending about half of the 35,000 African migrants to Western nations and allowing the rest to remain in Israel.
Dozens of migrants and their Israeli supporters protested the suspension outside the prime minister's office in Jerusalem and government offices in Tel Aviv as Netanyahu was set to meet with neighborhood representatives on Tuesday.
Some protesters stripped to the waist, draped themselves with chains and taped their mouths shut at a protest in Tel Aviv. Others waved signs reading "Human lives are not to play with. Yes to the deal."
Oklahoma teachers walk out for 2nd day in red-state revolt
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Many schools will remain closed for a second day in Oklahoma Tuesday as teachers continue to rally for higher pay and education funding in a rebellion that has hit several Republican-led states across the country.
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators — who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years — say that isn't good enough and walked out.
"If I didn't have a second job, I'd be on food stamps," said Rae Lovelace, a single mom and a third-grade teacher at Leedey Public Schools in northwest Oklahoma who works 30 to 40 hours a week at a second job teaching online courses for a charter school.
Oklahoma three largest school districts, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Edmond, will remain closed Tuesday to honor the walkout. Some schools are offering free meals to students aged 18 or younger while various churches, faith organizations and charitable agencies are providing free day-care services. Spring break was last week in many Oklahoma districts.
Fallin on Monday warned that the state budget is tight and there are other critical needs besides education.
King's heirs still grappling with his killing 50 years later
ATLANTA (AP) — On April 4, 1968, a movement lost its patriarch when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed on a hotel balcony in Memphis.
Yolanda, Martin, Dexter and Bernice King lost their father.
The loss has not gotten easier in 50 years, but his three surviving children each bear it on their own terms.
"That period, for me, is like yesterday," said Dexter King, now 57. "People say it's been 50 years, but I'm living in step time. Forget what he did in terms of his service and commitment and contribution to humankind ... I miss my dad."
His children cling to the few memories they have left of him. For years, they have had to publicly mourn a man who was among the most hated in America at the time of his death — a task they have been reluctant and, at times, angry to carry out.
Migrant caravan raising concerns in US takes break in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A big caravan of Central American migrants that has stirred up concerns in the U.S., including drawing tweets from President Donald Trump, has halted its march for a rest at a sports field in southern Mexico.
The U.S. leader warned about "caravans" of migrants heading to the U.S., and others questioned whether the caravan of approximately 1,100 people was moving across Mexico toward its northern border with the intent of crossing into the United States.
On Monday, the mass of mostly Hondurans that had been walking along roadsides and train tracks stopped in Oaxaca state at the field, where they are getting advice on filing for transit or humanitarian visas in Mexico. Many took refuge from the hot afternoon sun by resting in the stands under the awning. As night fell, the migrants, many with children, lit fires to cook their meager rations.
A group of a couple hundred men did break off from the march Sunday, hopping a freight train north probably with hopes of trying to enter the U.S. But the rest seemed unlikely to move again until Wednesday or Thursday, and they probably would take buses to the last scheduled stop for the caravan, a migrant rights symposium in central Puebla state.
Irineo Mujica, director of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the activist group behind the annual symbolic event designed to draw attention to the plight of migrants, said the caravan would continue only to Puebla southeast of Mexico City, "but not in a massive way."
DiVincenzo makes it rain; Nova tops Michigan 79-62 for title
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — When he wasn't dribbling behind his back, winking to the TV announcers, stuffing shots or dishing out assists, Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo was making it rain.
First, 3-pointers.
Later on, confetti.
The redhead kid with the nickname Big Ragu came off the bench to make five 3s and score 31 points Monday to lift 'Nova to another blowout victory in the NCAA Tournament — this time 79-62 over Michigan for its second national title in three seasons.
The sophomore guard had 12 points and an assist during a first-half run to help the Wildcats (36-4) pull ahead, then scored nine straight for Villanova midway through the second to snuff out the Wolverines. He capped the second shooting skein with a 3-pointer from a step behind the arc. He punctuated it with a knowing wink over to the sideline, where TV announcers Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery were sitting.
