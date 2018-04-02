‘It ain’t got no clip’: They were playing with two handguns – until one went off, Texas cops say

A man is fighting for his life after a handgun accidentally went off in a car in Houston, Texas — and a bullet struck him in the head, according to police.
It happened early Sunday in the parking lot of a gas station, KPRC-TV reported. The victim, identified by his friends as 26-year-old Devyn Holmes, was with Cassandra Damper, 25, and another man inside the vehicle, authorities said.
The three were checking out two guns when Damper fired one by accident, hitting Holmes, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, according to investigators, CW39 reported.
“The disturbance appears to be kids playing with guns,” said Det. John Roberts.
Never miss a local story.
A video that was reportedly posted on Facebook Live and Instagram shows the moments leading up to the shooting. Holmes is seen on the video talking to a woman and another man, KPRC-TV reported. Then the woman points a gun at the camera and waves it around the car, according to the news station.
“You’re making me nervous,” Holmes can be heard saying, ABC 13 reported. “It ain’t got no clip, bud,” the other man says.
The gun goes off seconds later, the news station reported.
Damper told police she thought the weapons were unloaded, investigators said.
Police say Damper was charged with tampering with evidence after she was caught trying to destroy evidence by wiping off gunshot residue, CW39 reported. She could face additional charges, according to the news station.
Holmes was taken to the hospital, where he’s on life support, the news station said.
Comments