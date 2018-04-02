‘She didn’t want the ham:’ Woman lit meat on fire in hotel — and then it exploded, Alabama cops say

It was an unorthodox (and explosive) way to cook a ham.
An Alabama woman has been arrested after police say she lit a package of unwanted ham on fire in her hotel room last month, setting a butane fuel can ablaze and triggering an explosion, the Birmingham News reports.
Beverly Harrison, 62, faces felony arson charges in connection with the Feb. 12 incident in Athens, Alabama, according to Limestone County Jail records. Harrison was booked at the jail on March 31.
“Family had brought Harrison a pack of ham to eat and she didn’t want the ham,” Police Chief Floyd Johnson told the Birmingham News. “After (the family) left, she set the ham on fire and put it in the garbage can.”
Harrison had been living at the Bomar Inn at the time, according to police. Once the blazing ham started to fill the room with smoke, though, Harrison left with her dog. Harrison didn’t tell anyone else about the fire, Decatur Daily reports.
Then came the explosion around 9 a.m., blowing out the whole front wall of the room, WAAY reports. It happened when the butane fuel can ruptured in the fire. The explosion left shattered glass on the pavement in front of the ground-floor room, and the unit’s purple door dangling from the hinges, photos show.
At first, though, police and fire department officials suspected the explosion had caused the fire — not the other way around, the Birmingham News reports.
The room was empty during the fire, the newspaper reports. No one was injured.
As of Monday, Harrison was still being held at the Limestone County Jail, according to jail records.
