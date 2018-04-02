A lesson from mating birds: The song gets sweeter over time, a Miami scientist finds

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 70 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 90 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 95 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 131 Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 108 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 240 Detecting a Kilonova explosion 31 Jets and debris from a neutron star collision Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A male canebrake wren calls to its partner. Canebrake wrens are songbirds known for their complex duets. New research from an ornithologist at the University of Miami proves that these songs are regulated by a highly precise set of social rules, similar to what humans might call manners. Courtesy: University of Miami

A male canebrake wren calls to its partner. Canebrake wrens are songbirds known for their complex duets. New research from an ornithologist at the University of Miami proves that these songs are regulated by a highly precise set of social rules, similar to what humans might call manners. Courtesy: University of Miami