Fox’s Laura Ingraham takes a week break amid fallout from Parkland tweet, ad boycott

In this combination photo, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 20, 2016, left, and David Hogg, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida., speaks at a rally for gun legislation in Livingston, New Jersey, on Feb. 25, 2018. On March 30, 2018, Ingraham announced she was stepping down from her show for a week after Easter after advertisers pulled support after she publicly criticized Hogg. J. Scott Applewhite and Rich Schultz AP