About 1,000 Mormons and former Mormons march to the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 30, 2018, to deliver petitions demanding an end to one-on-one interviews between Mormon youth and lay leaders and the sexual questions that sometimes arise during the meetings. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints changed policy this week to allow children to bring a parent or adult with them if they choose. The protesters say that doesn't go far enough. Rick Bowmer AP Photo
Mormon conference ushers in leaders as church faces scrutiny

By BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press

March 30, 2018 10:03 PM

A Mormon conference that kicks off Saturday in Utah ushers in a new era of leadership for the church as its new president presides over the gathering for the first time and two men are picked for seats on a top governing body.

The conference also comes amid heightened scrutiny about the faith's handling of sexual abuse reports and one-on-one interviews between local lay leaders and youth.

Church members and scholars are closely watching to see if the Utah-based religion adds diversity to its top leadership tier that is made up of entirely of white men from the U.S. with the exception of one German.

More than half of the religion's 16 million members live outside the United States.

