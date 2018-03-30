Thief blocked security device with Play-Doh. That was a mistake, Mass. cops say

At the time, it probably seemed like an ingenious idea.
A shoplifter at a store in Leicester, Massachusetts, used neon green, yellow, blue and red Play-Doh to cover a security device that the retailer was using, police said Thursday.
The attempted thief apparently hoped the children’s modeling clay would outwit the store’s theft-prevention measures, according to police.
The Play-Doh trick didn’t work, though, so the would-be shoplifter ran off, police said. But not before leaving behind a pretty valuable piece of evidence: a fingerprint.
Leicester police described the print they were able to recover from the Play-Doh as “very good.”
“The print is being processed to identify the suspect,” police wrote on Facebook Thursday.
Facebook commenters asked police to post a photo of the suspect once they track him or her down.
“How do these ‘thieves’ get themselves dressed in the morning with that level of stupidity?” one commenter asked.
