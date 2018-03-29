In this file photo provided Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing.. The Chinese government confirmed Wednesday that North Korea's reclusive leader Kim went to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi in his first known trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011. The official Xinhua News Agency said Kim made an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday.
In this file photo provided Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing.. The Chinese government confirmed Wednesday that North Korea's reclusive leader Kim went to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi in his first known trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011. The official Xinhua News Agency said Kim made an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday.
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 11:59 PM

Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing this week after the North Korean leader traveled by train for his first foreign trip since succeeding his late father in 2011. Their talks appeared to be a way for both leaders to strengthen their positions before Kim's anticipated summits in the coming weeks with the South Korean and U.S. presidents.

The state media of both countries say Xi welcomed Kim with a formal banquet and other honors and Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, watched an art performance together.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Japanese and foreign visitors walked in gardens around Tokyo to see cherry trees in full bloom.

Art Basel in Hong Kong, Asia's largest contemporary art fair, continues this week, with steady growth from collectors expecting more diversity in art pieces.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

