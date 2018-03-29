Couple visited man’s girlfriend. He said it was ‘too bad’ he had to kill them, Utah cops say

A police officer watches as Kylysta Otteson, Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson's sister, Emalee Otteson, Brelynne's stepmother, Kenny Otteson, Brelynne's father, and Anisty Shoemaker, Brelynne's sister, console one another after two bodies were recovered 100 feet down an abandoned mine shaft outside Eureka, Utah. Laura Seitz The Deseret News via AP