Pizza-deprived cops burst into a Domino's. The manager says they threatened arrest.

The usual remedy for an undelivered pizza is a refund.
But for two Jersey City police officers, a missing pie led to them storming a Domino’s, grabbing the manager and threatening him with arrest, reported NBC New York. Now the two officers have been suspended without pay and are charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats, PIX11 and the Associated Press reported.
It began when the workers got an online complaint that a pizza had not been delivered on time, an employee told The Jersey Journal.
Two uniformed officers then arrived at the store.
“Remove your hands. Sir, remove your hands,” the manager can be heard saying as one officer puts his hand on the manager’s jacket.
Kirolos told CBS New York the officer threatened to “lock him up,” and in the video, Kirolos is seen putting his hands up with his wrists together, as if inviting the officer to put him in cuffs.
“Don’t say what you can’t do,” he says.
The second officer asks for all of them to go outside to have a “friendly conversation.” When bystanders appear to tell the man not to comply, the officer tells then to calm down.
“He ain’t in no trouble!” he says. “Relax!”
Employees and bystanders crowd around the door to film while the three men heatedly talk. Their voices aren’t audible.
At one point, one of the officers tells a woman filming she is “making a bad situation worse,” before the door closes again.
At some point, Kirolos called 911 and the officers left, ABC 7 reported. He told NBC New York he only wanted an apology for what happened.
“I don’t like being cursed at, being touched,” he told the station. “I only demanded an apology. That’s it.”
An employee told the Jersey Journal she and her coworkers “confront customers every day who fight with us, but he's using his police powers.”
The officers were identified as Rodney Clark and Courtney Solomon, and County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said her office would “fully investigate the allegations,” reported ABC 7. “Officers who abuse their power and break the law must be held accountable for their actions.”
