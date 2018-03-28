They found her in a dumpster — hands and feet zip-tied, unable to speak, Colorado police say

The small green dumpster sitting on the side of the street in Vail, Colorado, looked unassuming.
But it wasn’t the garbage bin itself that drew police to the ski town’s Sandstone neighborhood at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday — it was a call reporting a woman who had been found inside the dumpster, according to Vail police.
When police arrived, the 31-year-old woman was still in the dumpster, according to authorities. Her hands and feet were ziptied and she couldn’t speak, police said, but the woman was conscious and breathing.
The woman was taken to Vail Health Hospital to be treated for various injuries, police said. Detectives interviewed the woman after she got to the hospital.
Temperatures in the central Colorado ski town hovered in the teens and 20s the night before the woman was discovered, according to the National Weather Service. And now police are looking for leads to find out how the woman ended up there.
“We’re not ruling anything out,” Detective Sgt. Luke Causey told Vail Daily. “We don’t pull young ladies out of dumpsters very often.”
Police also said that, though the woman was bound by some zip ties, she had already managed to free herself from several other ties by the time authorities arrived.
Before the woman was found Tuesday morning, she was last seen near 142 Beaver Creek Place in Avon, Colorado, at about 4 p.m. on Monday, police said. That address appears to be home to a shopping center in a nearby ski town — about a 15 minute drive from where the woman was found.
Anyone with information about suspicious activity that might be related to the incident is encouraged to call Vail Police at 970-470-2372, or to email lcausey@vailgov.com.
