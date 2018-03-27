‘Everything was black’: Car hit Utah trooper and sent him flying, dashcam video shows

It’s the last thing Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley remembers.
“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I’ve been hit. I’ve just been hit. Holy crap,’” the trooper said Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.
Brenchley had been responding to “slide-offs” in the snowy weather in northern Utah on Sunday when a car hit him from behind, ABC News reported.
Dashcam video released by the state Department of Public Safety shows Brenchley walking toward a vehicle that appears to be disabled and suddenly getting struck by a dark-colored sedan. The impact sends him flying through the air and into the car he was walking toward before he lands beside it.
Brenchley said Tuesday at a news conference held at a hospital that “everything was black” after he was struck, the Deseret News reported. Then he woke up and “saw snow.”
“It felt like a weird dream,” he said.
Brenchley didn’t realize how hard he’d been hit until he saw the video, ABC News reported.
The 13-year law enforcement veteran said the motorist was hysterical when she approached him and repeatedly apologized, ABC News reported. “She’s not to be vilified,” Brenchley said.
“She did make a mistake, and I think she’s learned from it,” he said, according to the Deseret News. “She won’t make that mistake again, I’m fairly certain.”
The trooper suffered four broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and a road rash on his face, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
But the husband and father of four said he’s fortunate to be alive, the newspaper reported.
“It’s miraculous, though, that this is all I have, considering what we saw [on the video],” Brenchley said.
Brenchley is expected to recover, the Deseret News reported. And he has a message for motorists: Slow down.
“There’s more at stake than just driving down the road,” he said. “There are people with families. We’re all trying to get home.”
