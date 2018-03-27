The Latest: Attorney won't contest lethal injection ruling

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2005, file photo, Barbara Chan protests the execution of Stanley "Tookie" Williams, the founder of the Crips gang, outside of San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. The battle over California's voter-backed effort to resume executions is beginning in earnest, with state officials and death penalty supporters moving to end court orders that have blocked executions since 2006. State officials and a former NFL player whose family was murdered are asking a Marin County judge on March 28, 2018, to lift his injunction, arguing that California now has the necessary regulations switching to a single lethal dose of powerful barbiturates to execute condemned inmates. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo