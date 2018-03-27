Cops found a bloody, 5-mile trail on an Oklahoma highway. It led to a horse

All Oklahoma police had to do was follow the trail of blood and drag marks.
After five miles, authorities were able to track the carnage to its source on Sunday. The blood was left by a dead horse, which had apparently been dumped on the side of U.S. 177 after its body was dragged for miles along the highway north of Shawnee, Okla., the Shawnee News-Star reports.
“That’s what it looks like,” Cpl. Vivian Lozano of the Shawnee Police Department told KFOR. “It’s still under investigation. We don’t have very many details on it.”
Whoever dragged the horse was gone by the time police arrived at the scene, KOCO reports.
Never miss a local story.
Authorities had been called around 5 a.m. Sunday on reports of a bloody trail on the highway, according to the TV station. After finding the messy scene, authorities began to clean it up.
But apparently not before drivers captured the bloody trail on video and posted evidence of the incident on Facebook.
“There’s a trail of its remains on the shoulder of the highway,” one person said to another in a message, which was then posted on Facebook Sunday morning. “Look for the intestines around MacArthur.”
Now local authorities are seeking the public’s help in figuring out what exactly happened either late Saturday or early Sunday to leave the dead horse and a trail of carnage along the highway, KFOR reports. The highway is just east of Oklahoma City.
“It could’ve been an accident and they didn’t realize it,” Lozano told the TV station. “Or, if it was intentional then ... charges will be brought up against them.”
Comments