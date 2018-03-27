Brittany Zamora, 27, was arrested by Goodyear (Ariz.) police Thursday, accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student.
Brittany Zamora, 27, was arrested by Goodyear (Ariz.) police Thursday, accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
Brittany Zamora, 27, was arrested by Goodyear (Ariz.) police Thursday, accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

National

‘I want you every day’: Arizona teacher accused of sex with student, 13, in classroom

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 27, 2018 07:18 AM

The alleged text exchanges between sixth-grade teacher Brittany Zamora and a 13-year-old boy are as lurid as the accusation of sex in the classroom.

Zamora, 27, remained in the Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix on Tuesday after her Thursday arrest on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to KNXV. The victim’s father reported the lurid text message exchange between his son and the Las Brisas Academy Elementary School teacher to the principal Wednesday.

According to jail records, she is facing eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation and one count of transmitting obscene material.

Goodyear, Arizona, police told WITI that the boy’s parents became aware of the sexual relationship between their son and his teacher through an app they used to monitor his phone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those texts and messages through Instagram shocked the family and will now be used as evidence in the case against Zamora, in which the state will argue that she had sex with the boy three times, performing oral sex on him in her classroom and in her car. Another student allegedly witnessed the sex in the classroom and was also sent nude photos of Zamora.

According to the Arizona Republic, police say Zamora’s illicit relationship with the student started when she began “flirting” with him on an in-class group chat. It was there she first sent nude photos of herself to the student, and photos of herself in lingerie and “crotchless” bottoms.

After one of their encounters, the student texted Zamora that he wanted to have sex with her again, according the court documents.

“I know baby! I want you every day with no time limit,” Zamora responded, according to the documents. “If I could quit my job and [expletive] you all day I would.”

Zamora’s husband called the alleged victim’s father before the explicit exchange and sexual contact was reported to authorities, according to the court document. Zamora’s husband apparently suggested they “meet up” and “settle this,” because his wife had “made a big mistake.”

Three students wrote the Las Brisas principal weeks before the alleged sexual contact, claiming “elements of favoritism” between Zamora and the alleged victim, according to KPNX.

 

The alleged sexual contact happened from about Feb. 1 through March 8, according to court records.

“As a result of the investigation conducted by the Goodyear Police Department, the teacher has been arrested and she will not return,” Liberty Elementary School District said in a statement. “This incident has been reported to the Arizona State Board of Education so they can make a determination regarding the teacher’s certification.”

Zamora’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

Thomas Dodson, an expert who advises teachers and parents on digital communications, says school districts need to train educators and set clear guidelines on handling social media and texting. McClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 70

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 90

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 95

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 131

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 108

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 240

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 31

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video