Easter eggs and candy dropped by crop duster may be poisoned, Arizona officials warn

A traditional Easter egg drop Saturday went awry when participants in the Mohave Valley, Ariz., event discovered the eggs and candy had been dropped from a crop duster, raising fears the treats had been poisoned.
After receiving complaints, Arizona health officials urged people to throw away any eggs or candy from the drop as it’s unclear whether the crop duster had been properly cleaned beforehand, according to a Mohave Valley Fire Department post on Facebook.
Health officials first reported the crop duster’s tank had not been cleaned before the drop, possibly poisoning the eggs and candy with herbicide, but later said the plane had reportedly been scrubbed several times, according to The Arizona Republic. They still warned participants in the Mohave Valley Community Park egg drop not to eat the eggs or candy.
“While no illnesses have been reported associated with this event … The eggs and candy should be disposed of properly in a trash container to avoid any further contact,” the warning reads. Also, health officials advised that anyone who touched the eggs should thoroughly wash their hands and clothing.
Health officials wrote that anyone experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or excessive sweating or urination after coming in contact with the eggs should seek immediate medical assistance.
The annual Eggstravaganza event Saturday in Mohave Valley, north of Lake Havasu near the California border, featured free hot dogs, live music, bounce houses and other family-friendly activities, reported the Mohave Daily News. An estimated 30,000 Easter eggs were expected to be dropped at the event.
