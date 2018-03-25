Jersey City police officer fatally shot while off duty

Officials say an off-duty Jersey City police officer has died from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
NJ.com reports that city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione says the shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. Sunday inside a Woodlawn Avenue home.
Police were called to the home on reports of an officer being shot. They found the 33-year-old officer with a gunshot wound. Wallace-Scalcione says he was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said it is investigating the circumstances of the unidentified officer's death.
Dozens of police officers gathered outside the hospital's emergency entrance following the shooting.
The officer graduated from the academy about a year ago.
Additional information was not immediately available.
