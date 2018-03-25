American family of 4 killed by gas inhalation while on vacation in Mexico, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK The bodies of a mother and father and their two young children from Iowa were found in a condo in a Mexican resort. Mexican authorities say no foul play was involved. Their family last heard from them on March 14. Neil Nakahodo

The bodies of a mother and father and their two young children from Iowa were found in a condo in a Mexican resort. Mexican authorities say no foul play was involved. Their family last heard from them on March 14. Neil Nakahodo