He gambles. He tips staff. He eats alone. All the while, he stocks his Vegas suite with guns.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 70 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 90 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 95 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 131 Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 108 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 240 Detecting a Kilonova explosion 31 Jets and debris from a neutron star collision Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Using exclusive surveillance footage obtained from MGM Resorts, the New York Times pieced together the last days of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman. He plays video poker, laughs with hotel staff and hauls bag after bag of weapons into his suite. New York Times

Using exclusive surveillance footage obtained from MGM Resorts, the New York Times pieced together the last days of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman. He plays video poker, laughs with hotel staff and hauls bag after bag of weapons into his suite. New York Times