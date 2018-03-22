He smoked mojo and ‘God told him to kill’ his 76-year-old girlfriend, Louisiana cops say

Lovie Variste was known as a lovable neighbor on Lone Oak Drive in her Baton Rouge neighborhood.
Retired from a career cooking at Louisiana State University, according to her Facebook profile, she often kept an eye on the children in the neighborhood, neighbor Audrey Vicks told WAFB.
But that all came to an abrupt end Wednesday afternoon when Variste’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Eric Romell Augustus, called police in a panic, saying “God told him to kill” as Variste lay beaten to death in her own home, according to KTBS. Variste had suffered significant trauma to the head.
He also admitted to police that he had smoked a synthetic marijuana product known as “mojo” before hearing the voices.
Video from The Advocate Wednesday showed Augustus sobbing while being escorted to the police vehicle that would take him to Parish Prison, where he was booked on a first-degree murder charge, according to jail records. He told police he had been dating Variste for about five months, after the death of her husband, but one of Variste’s daughters disputed the claim of a relationship between the two.
“Lord have mercy,” Augustus said in the video.
According to WAFB, Augustus has pleaded guilty on four previous occasions to domestic battery charges, including the most recent in 2016, when he choked his estranged wife after accusing her of talking to another man.
The term “mojo” is sometimes used as a sort of catchall name for synthetic marijuana products, also sometimes referred to as “K2” or “Spice.” However, it was listed among “new” synthetic marijuana variants known as “Cloud Nine” and “Scooby Snax” that sent about 1,500 people from New York, Alabama, Michigan, Texas and Louisiana to the hospital in April 2015, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Many cases involved hallucinations, psychotic episodes and aggressive behavior. And what makes these synthetic drugs most dangerous is that the potency and effects can be different for different users not only product to product, but package to package, as producers create dozens of new chemicals every year to evade state and federal classification as an outlawed substance.
