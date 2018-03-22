National

Trump says Joe Biden would ‘go down fast and hard, crying all the way’ if they fought

By Scott Berson

March 22, 2018 04:06 AM

President Donald Trump tweeted early Thursday morning that if he and former Vice President Joe Biden were to come to blows, Biden would lose.

Calling him “Crazy Joe Biden,” the president wrote that the former vice president was “trying to act like a tough guy” but was actually “mentally and physically” weak.

He then said Biden “doesn’t know” him but that that Biden would go down “fast and hard, crying all the way.”

The tweet appears to be in response to remarks Biden made at the University of Miami on Tuesday, where he said that if they were in high school Biden would have taken Trump behind the gym and “beat the hell on him” if he assaulted women.

“They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said in a speech to the university’s College Democrats group.

Biden was referring to the “Access Hollywood” video, which surfaced during the campaign, that showed Trump appearing to brag about kissing and groping woman without their consent.

Biden has made similar remarks before, as the president noted in his tweet.

During a 2016 campaign stop for Hillary Clinton, Biden said he would “take Trump behind the gym” and called Trump’s “Access Hollywood” comments “the textbook definition of sexual assault.”

Biden has floated the idea of a possible run against Trump in 2020, though he has yet to confirm his candidacy.

