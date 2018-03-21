Video: Officers yelled 'gun' before shooting unarmed man

In this March 20, 2018 photo, Lashunda Britt, a cousin of Stephan Clark stands near where he was fatally shot by police in Sacramento, Calif. Relatives, activists and Sacramento officials are questioning why police shot at an unarmed black man 20 times, killing him, when he turned out to be holding only a cellphone in his grandparents' backyard. The Sacramento Bee via AP Renee C. Byer