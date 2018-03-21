Pico Rivera, Calif. City Councilman and El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido is watched over by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy as he addresses the public during a City Council meeting at Pico Rivera City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Pico Rivera, Calif. The City Council passed a resolution asking for the resignation of Salcido, who was recorded making anti-military remarks to his students in January.
National

After calling military members the ‘lowest of our low,’ California teacher is fired

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 21, 2018 05:14 AM

A California teacher who used his classroom as a forum for bashing the U.S. military has been fired.

Gregory Salcido, 49, called members of the U.S. military the “lowest of our low” during an in-class rant in January, which was recorded by 17-year-old Victor Quinonez and quickly went viral.

“You better not frickin’ go. Don’t wear that in here,” Salcido can be heard saying to Quinonez, who was wearing a Marines sweatshirt to class, in the video. “If you join the military, it’s because you have no other options. It’s because you didn’t take care of business academically because your parents didn’t love you enough to push you.”

The El Rancho Unified School District voted unanimously at Tuesday’s school board meeting to terminate Salcido, reported the Whittier Daily News. Salcido will remain on unpaid leave, pending any appeals, as he has been since the incident was made public.

The recording was made Jan. 19 during a U.S. history class taught by Salcido. He has 30 days to appeal the decision.

The decision to fire Salcido was greeted with applause from members of the public in attendance at the meeting, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The classroom should never be a place where students feel that they are picked at, bullied, intimidated,” El Rancho Board of Education President Aurora Villon told the newspaper. “That was not happening.”

Reactions to Salcido’s rant against the military came from as high up as the White House. President Donald trump’s chief of staff John Kelly said on Jan. 31 in an interview with Fox News Radio, “I think the guy ought to go to hell. I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we have fought for.”

Salcido, who still serves on the Pico Rivera City Council despite calls for him to resign that post as well, had been placed on administrative leave as a teacher at least twice before.

In 2012, according to the Los Angeles Daily News, he was placed on leave following a complaint to authorities that he “smacked” a 15-year-old sophomore student, according to the San Gabriel Valley Times. In 2010, a parent complained that Salcido threatened a 16-year-old student.

According to his councilmember profile on the City of Pico Rivera’s website, Salcido was first elected to city council in 1999 and served as Mayor in 2002, 2010 and 2015. He is a lifelong resident of East Los Angeles.

