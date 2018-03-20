Dad who says girl bullied his daughter attacked her in bathroom, Texas cops say

John Castillo, 32, had gone to the San Antonio, Texas, middle school in October to talk about an incident involving a student who was allegedly bullying his daughter, officials said.
But Castillo and four other family members ended up in a shouting match with the eighth-grade girl accused of bullying, the San Antonio-Express News reported.
The confrontation got so heated that police had to get involved and separate them, the newspaper said. An officer escorted the family to the vice principal’s office at Jordan Middle School, authorities said.
Castillo told the officer he needed to go move his car, which he’d parked in a fire lane, authorities said.
But Castillo didn’t go to his vehicle, authorities said. Instead, he tracked the alleged bully to the girl’s restroom, according to an affidavit, the newspaper reported.
The girl told authorities that Castillo came into the bathroom and started yelling at her, ABC 12 reported. He then allegedly pushed her head against the wall, causing a slight bump on the back of her head, the girl said.
Police say Castillo never returned to the school office, CBS 5 reported. The girl went to the nurse’s office after the alleged assault, authorities said. But police couldn’t find him after the incident occurred, and the woman he was with wasn’t cooperating with authorities, an affidavit said.
Authorities ended up getting his information from a student emergency contact sheet, police said, according to CBS 5.
The girl later identified Castillo in a photo lineup, the affidavit said, according to the Express-News.
Castillo was charged Friday with injury to a child, ABC 12 reported.
