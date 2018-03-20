Texas bomber's change in tactics could hint at future plans

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, front left, Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley, front center, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, front right, arrive for a news conference near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Fear escalated across Austin on Monday after the fourth bombing this month — this time, a blast that was triggered by a tripwire and demonstrated what police said was a "higher level of sophistication" than the package bombs used in the previous attacks. Eric Gay AP Photo