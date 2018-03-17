National

Immigrant detainee who alleged sex abuse to be released

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 10:32 AM

AUSTIN, Texas

U.S. immigration officials have agreed to release a Salvadoran woman who said a guard groped her inside an immigration detention facility.

Advocates said in a statement Saturday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement decided Friday to grant deferred action to Laura Monterrosa-Flores, who has been held for months at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center outside of Austin.

Earlier this month, ICE officials agreed to release Monterrosa-Flores on a weekly basis to receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Advocates say that she attempted suicide in January after being denied a request for mental health care.

While The Associated Press doesn't usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, Monterrosa-Flores has agreed to come forward publicly.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund sued on Monterrosa-Flores' behalf.

