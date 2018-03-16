He considered his husband’s mom family. But the newspaper removed him from the obit

72 CBC High School Academy team headed to Mars Pause

155 Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

39 These Tri-City students have something to say about school safety

42 Kennewick family joins school safety walkout

39 Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina

88 Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

68 Whats4Dinner in the Tri-Cities

124 Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

32 Cast from 'Stand and Deliver' has a message for Pasco High School