Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, a mother whose daughter said she was sexually assaulted during first grade by a classmate at their elementary school on a U.S. military base in Germany, stands in her daughter's bedroom at their new home in Colorado. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, senior members of Congress called for investigations and a hearing following an Associated Press report that details how the U.S. military frequently fails to protect or provide justice to the children of service members when they sexually assault each other on base. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo