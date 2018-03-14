Beef, it’s what’s for dinner: Can competitors, climate activists dial that back?

Herds of cattle fill the pens at Harris Ranch farms in Coalinga, Calif. in this Jan. 25, 2008 file photo. While Americans are expected to eat a record amount of meat in 2018, the share of beef in the U.S. protein diet is declining. Environmental and health groups are urging consumers to try alternatives to beef-rich diets, including plant-based burgers or beef burgers mixed with mushrooms. Gary Kazanjian AP