Students at Yarmouth High School observe a moments of silence in honor of those killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting during a walkout to protest gun violence, Wednesday in Yarmouth, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty The Associated Press
Their schools blocked them from walking out to protest gun violence, students say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 14, 2018 08:44 AM

Students at schools and universities across the United States walked out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence and honor victims of a Florida school shooting. But those at some campuses reported obstacles to their participation.

Social media posts from students at several schools reported lockdowns, disciplinary threats, assemblies and other efforts to avert walkouts.

Others reported finding ways to protest despite bans on walking out.

The nationwide protest honors the 17 lives lost in a Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and seeks to press legislators to pass stronger gun laws, according to EMPOWER, the group organizing the action using the hashtag #ENOUGH. Their proposals include banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines, expanding background checks on all gun sales, and opposing any legislation that “would aim to fortify our schools with more guns.”

Walkouts took place at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, March 14, which is one month after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. The walkouts lasted 17 minutes to honor the 17 people killed in the attack.

