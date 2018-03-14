‘Go back to your own country,’ PA man yelled. The victim ended up in the hospital.

Gregory Brzoza admitted to yelling “go back to your own country” before punching a man of Middle Eastern descent in Cleveland, Ohio, but he says that’s not “reflective” of who he is, Cleveland.com reported.
A group of men were ordering from a food cart last August, when Brzoza began screaming racially-charged remarks: "You don't belong. Go back to your own country,” Brzoza said, according to police.
The New Castle, Pennsylvania man, 24, then punched the 22-year-old victim in the face several times, WOIO-TV reported. The impact caused the victim to hit his head on the cement and lose consciousness, police said.
The victim’s jaw was broken, and he lost several teeth, ABC 5 reported. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, the news station said.
“It's very concerning that someone was actually physically assaulted, literally pummeled and told to go back to their country,” Julia Shearson, with the Council on American-Islamic Relations Ohio, said at the time, the news station reported.
Brzoza’s version of events differs from the initial police account. He said he was eating cheese fries when the victim started talking to a woman in his group. He told the man to back to his friends when the woman became uncomfortable, Cleveland.com reported.
An argument ensued, Brzoza said, and the victim then asked Brzoza if he wasn’t allowed to talk to the woman because of his skin color, Cleveland.com reported.
The victim says Brzoza was the first to bring up his ethnicity, the publication reported.
Brzoza pleaded guilty last month to ethnic intimidation and aggravated assault, Cleveland.com said. He was sentenced Tuesday to five years’ probation.
Brzoza was apologetic about the incident in court, saying "if I could go back that night, I'd take it all back,” WOIO reported.
He said his actions and anti-immigrant remarks aren’t reflective of who he is, Cleveland.com reported.
"It was reflective of the amount of alcohol I drank," he reportedly said.
The victim wasn’t in court Tuesday, but said in a written statement that "no person of color should feel like they don't belong in this country and no person should be assaulted because of it,” Cleveland.com reported.
