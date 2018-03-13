Florida school shooter will face death penalty, prosecutors announce

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 70 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 90 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 95 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 131 Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 108 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 240 Detecting a Kilonova explosion 31 Jets and debris from a neutron star collision Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz appears before a Broward County judge Friday, March 9, 2018. He has been indicted on charges of fatally shooting 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month. The judge denied bond for a second time. Courtesy: Sun-Sentinel

Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz appears before a Broward County judge Friday, March 9, 2018. He has been indicted on charges of fatally shooting 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month. The judge denied bond for a second time. Courtesy: Sun-Sentinel