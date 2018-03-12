Hundreds of 15-year-old brides in Missouri may have married their rapists

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 70 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 90 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 95 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 131 Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 108 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 240 Detecting a Kilonova explosion 31 Jets and debris from a neutron star collision Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ashley Duncan's family told her she was getting married at 15 to protect her 18-year-old boyfriend, the father of her child, from possible statutory rape charges. Since her boyfriend was still 18, by Missouri law, he would not have been charged for statutory rape. In many states, except Missouri, a judge would have been involved in the approval of a marriage license to a 15-year-old and may have advised the couple that the boyfriend was not threatened by a rape charge. Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

