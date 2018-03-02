Roy Moore, strapped for cash, asks for donations to fight ‘the unholy forces of evil’

Roy Moore, an unsuccessful Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama, said in a letter to supporters that he was “[struggling] to make ends meet” in the wake of his defeat in a 2017 special election and amid an ongoing fight against a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who said Moore had sexual contact with her when she was 14.
Moore denies ever knowing the woman.
“I have no regrets! Together we fought the good fight, we finished our course, and we have kept the faith. And we do not intend to quit! The future of our children and grandchildren is at stake,” Moore wrote on Facebook.
“I now face another vicious attack from lawyers in Washington D. C. and San Francisco who have hired one of the biggest firms in Birmingham Alabama to bring another legal action against me and ensure that I never fight again. However, I will trust God that he will allow truth to prevail against the unholy forces of evil behind their attack.”
The lawsuit, brought by Leigh Corfman, accuses Moore of defaming her by calling her a liar after she, along with four other women, told The Washington Post that Moore had sexual contact with her when she was a teenager in the late ’70s, the AJC reported. The former Alabama chief justice has denied all the claims.
Moore, who was twice suspended from the Alabama Supreme Court for refusing to follow court orders, wrote that he had lawyers working for him but that their expenses “could run over $100,000” and he needed financial help.
“Gays, lesbians, and transgenders have joined forces with those who believe in abortion, sodomy, and destruction of all that we hold dear. Unless we stand together we will lose our Country,” Moore said. “Please help me fight this battle for the heart and soul of this Nation. Your financial contribution to my legal defense fund is crucial.”
The fund, AL.com reported, has raised a little more than $32,000 out of a goal of $250,000.
“My resources have been depleted and I have struggled to make ends meet, but I have not lost my faith in our God, who is our true source of strength and will never leave or forsake us,” Moore added.
After a shocking loss to Democrat Doug Jones in the special election in Alabama, Moore continued to tread water in national politics, raising thousands for an “election integrity” fund to challenge the results of the election and, most recently, endorsing a Missouri U.S. Senate candidate who called feminists “she devils” and said he wants his daughters to be homemakers, not “career-obsessed banshees.”
