Wilson Pantosin was arrested in Texas this week in connection with a 1999 crash on Long Island.
Wilson Pantosin was arrested in Texas this week in connection with a 1999 crash on Long Island. News 12
Wilson Pantosin was arrested in Texas this week in connection with a 1999 crash on Long Island. News 12

National

Drunken driver let friend burn to death in car and spent 19 years on the run, DA says

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

March 02, 2018 04:48 AM

Wilson Pantosin said no one else was in the car as he watched it burn, according to prosecutors.

The Long Island man, then 25, had lost control of his Dodge Neon on a rainy night in January 1999, the East Hampton Star reported. The car crossed into an oncoming lane of traffic, bounced off a utility pole, crashed into a tree and overturned before bursting into flames in East Hampton, New York, the newspaper said.

Pantosin was driving with a blood alcohol content of .20 percent — twice the legal limit of 0.10 (which has since been lowered to .08), said Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Maggie Bopp, Newsday reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

With St. Patrick's Day a few days away, Modesto police, along with other area agencies in the area, are urging people not to drink and drive. They conducted a breathalyzer of a bargoer, who was surprised to find out what his blood alcohol level was. (Modesto Police Department)

Pantosin told police he’d had four beers, Bopp said,.

He also told authorities he had been driving alone, prosecutors said.

But rescuers later found the charred remains of Wilson Illaisaca, 25, in the vehicle, ABC 7 reported.

“This is not only a case where someone made the terrible decision to drink and get behind the wheel,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini, according to the news station. “But it’s also someone who literally lied about the presence of his friend in the car, lying to authorities while his friend burns to death.”

An autopsy later showed that Illaisaca was killed by the fire, not the crash, Newsday reported.

Pantosin was arrested after the crash, the East Hampton Star reported, but he never showed up to his court appearance after posting bail. He was indicted on charges of manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in March 2003, the newspaper said.

Texas police recently alerted Suffolk County authorities that Pantosin, 44, was living in the Houston area, News 12 reported. Pantosin was arrested Wednesday and brought back to Long Island, the news station said.

Pantosin has pleaded not guilty to the charges, Newsday reported.

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

More details are emerging about the horrific crash on the Selmon Expressway in Tampa in August that killed a child and two adults, and led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Brandon, Florida, woman. Newly released court documents reveal the speed she was driving as well as her blood alcohol levels. Photos by Monica HerndonTampa Bay Times

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video