An infant stopped breathing. The EMT refused to help, Michigan authorities say

Ann Marie Thomas was less than a mile away from the Detroit, Michigan home when the infant’s mother called for help, WDIV Local 4 reported.
The EMT was ordered to get to the house where 8-month-old i’Nayah Wright Trussel wasn’t breathing in May 2015, authorities said. Thomas was a roughly two-minute drive away, the news station said, and told dispatchers that she was just around the corner from the scene.
“I’m going to need you to make that scene, the dispatcher told Thomas over the radio. “You’re going to have to make patient contact,” the person said, MLive reported.
But instead of rushing to the scene, Thomas stayed in her car, according to authorities.
Never miss a local story.
“Uh, Romeo 33? Updated information that the child is not breathing,” the dispatcher said to Thomas. “The baby was hooked up to an oxygen machine because it was premature. Romeo 33?”
But Thomas and her partner still didn’t leave the SUV, WDIV Local 4 said.
The dispatcher then told Thomas that the mother was performing CPR on the child, the news station said.
Thomas then allegedly said, “I’m not about to be on no scene 10 minutes doing CPR, you know how these families get,” according to a civil lawsuit filed by the child’s estate, MLive reported. The lawsuit was later dropped.
Another EMT unit was sent to the baby’s home, the Detroit News reported. But the infant died the next day.
Thomas was fired in June 2015, the newspaper reported. She was charged last April.
A jury convicted Thomas on Wednesday of willful neglect charges. The former Detroit Fire Department employee in her mid-40s faces up to a year behind bars when she’s sentenced in April, Detroit News reported.
The mother, Janee Wright-Trussell, pleaded guilty last November to child abuse and manslaughter charges in the infant’s death, according to WDIV Local 4. The Wayne County Medical Examiner had ruled the baby’s death a homicide and the cause of death as suffocation, reported MLive. The baby had multiple rib fractures and bruises, the medical examiner reported, according to MLive.
The mother was sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison, FOX 2 reported.
Comments