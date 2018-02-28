He found a teen on an overpass, writing a note. It was a suicide note

When Deputy Ray Guillen rolled up to a Southern California highway overpass about 10 a.m. Wednesday, he spotted a teenage boy sitting on the edge writing on a piece of paper.
“He saw this kid up there; saw the kid’s legs were dangling and (the teen) was looking down toward the concrete drainage ditch below,” Capt. Darren Goodman of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told The San Bernardino Sun. Guillen grabbed hold of the boy’s backpack.
The note was a suicide note, reported Champion Newspapers. The boy struggled and threw a leg over a wall, but Guillen dragged him back to safety. A crisis team was called to evaluate the teen.
The incident took place on a Highway 71 overpass in Chino Hills, reported the site.
Guillen has been on patrol for less than a year after joining the department and working at the county jail, Goodman told The Sun.
“Honestly, it doesn’t surprise me,” Goodman told the publication. “Knowing who he is and what his background is as a United States Marine and also someone who has grown up in a law enforcement family – his father is a ranking member of our department – it’s in his DNA, it truly is.”
Today, Dep Ray Guillen stopped a teen from committing suicide. The teen tried to leap off a fwy overpass but Ray grabbed his backpack and pulled him to safety. The teen had written a suicide note. #ChinoHillsHero #NotSeenOnTV pic.twitter.com/FFfjgO2taw— Darren Goodman (@SBCSDdgoodman) February 28, 2018
