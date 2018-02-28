The Latest: Actress Sela Ward's husband running for Senate

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, is greeted by his wife, Jill McDaniel, prior to announcing his candidacy to the U.S. Senate, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Ellisville, Miss. McDaniel tried unsuccessfully to unseat U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., in 2014. He will now challenge current Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo