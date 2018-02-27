‘Thanks for being my target’: Woman names city officials after firing rifle, Maine cops say

Residents have a right to express their disagreements with elected officials, Maine police say, but one woman took it too far.
Laurie Allen, 57, was arrested Friday after posting a video that Belfast police say delivered a terrorizing message to city councilors and other city employees, authorities said, the Republican Journal reported.
Allen posted a video last month to her YouTube channel that shows her and a male companion shooting at targets with a scoped rifle in a wooded area, police said, WMTW-TV reported. Near the end of the video, she then names multiple city officials and adds: “Thank you for being my target, you a**h***s,” the video shows.
The video was discovered by a city councilor whose name was mentioned, the Republican Journal said.
Police Chief Michael McFadden said seven people were named in the video, the newspaper said.
Allen has a history of disputes with the city’s government, authorities said. Among the disagreements were a stream behind her home, which she said posed a flooding risk to her property and a danger to her family’s safety, WGME-TV reported. She believed the city created the “ditch” for drainage and should maintain it, the news station said, while city officials said it was a natural stream that runs through her subdivision and drains into the bay.
Police say Allen, who reportedly has at least one blog stating her issues with the city and law enforcement, was banned last month from attending meetings at City Hall, WMTW-TV reported. She’d previously been a frequent and outspoken attendee, WGME-TV said.
McFadden said police shouldn’t stand in the way of people’s issues with government, but there’s “not such a fine line between appropriate disagreement and action, and illegal activity,” the Republican Journal reported.
